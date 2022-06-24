Company: The Whole Coffee Company

Website: https://eatnudge.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Nudge Coffee Snacks has partnered with The Kroger Company to place its Nudge Coffee Bombs and Coffee Bars in over 2,000 Kroger banner stores across the U.S.

Nudge is the first brand to offer “coffee you can eat” as a creamy, healthy, and energizing snack. Nudge uses 100% arabica ground coffee and combines it with cocoa butter and simple ingredients to deliver treats with Keto-friendly benefits and a natural caffeine boost. The Coffee Bombs retail for $4.99-$5.99 and the Coffee Bars retail from $2.99-$3.49.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kroger and bring our coffee snacks brand, Nudge, to their stores,” said Tom Ferguson, chief executive officer of The Whole Coffee Company, parent company for Nudge. “With the world-class service Kroger provides to millions of their customers, we are excited and humbled for Nudge to be a delicious, healthy, and energized solution in their stores.”

Kroger, with its commitment to Fresh for Everyone, supports innovative brands and new products for its customers that can meet their growing needs. Kroger will carry up to four varieties of Nudge Coffee Bombs, which are creamy “bombs” with a thin shell in Caramel Macchiato, Vanilla Latte, Brazilian, and Colombian flavors. Nudge Coffee Snacks can be found in most Kroger stores in the candy aisle and also on Kroger.com.