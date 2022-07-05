Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.littledebbie.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.59

Product Snapshot: McKee Foods has launched a creme-filled soft sandwich cookie: Little Debbie Snickerdoodle Creme Pies. The creme pies adds to McKee's variety of snacks, including its original Oatmeal Creme Pies.

By adding a twist on a classic flavor profile, McKee Foods bakers have managed to craft yet another rendition of a well-known cookie from childhood. Snickerdoodle Creme Pies include soft chewy cookies baked with a mixture of cinnamon sugar crystals, sandwiched around vanilla-flavored creme.

The Snickerdoodle Creme Pies are packaged with eight individually-wrapped sandwich cookies per carton and have a suggested retail price of $2.59. Featuring a bright fun package design, they are easily recognizable as coming from the Little Debbie brand.

“For the packaging, we wanted our cinnamon and sugar mascots to encourage smiles with their cheerful expressions. The nostalgic look of these characters has broad appeal, while the bold teal color of the carton enhances the appetizing product shot and makes the carton easy to spot on shelves," says Jill Sito, creative services manager, McKee Foods.

Snickerdoodle Creme Pies will be available in stores at the beginning of July.