McKee Foods has announced the launch of Little Debbie Big Pack Zebra Cakes, which are bigger cakes with even more creme, offering fans of Zebra Cakes a bigger taste experience with every bite.

Big Pack Zebra Cakes are joining a line of other Big Pack products from McKee Foods, such as Big Pack Swiss Rolls and Big Pack Oatmeal Creme Pies, with each variety providing a unique solution for those looking to stock the pantry with snacks that will satisfy everyone’s appetite.

This Big Pack version of the classic includes six large, individually wrapped moist yellow cakes layered with creme, covered in white icing, and decorated with the brand's trademark zebra-like fudge stripes. To be line priced with an SRP of $4.49, Big Pack Zebra Cakes will be available nationwide starting in February.