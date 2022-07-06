Company: GLK Foods

Website: https://ohsnappickles.com/

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.79

Product Snapshot: OH SNAP! Pickling Co. is launching a new line of single-serve pickled fruit to its rapidly growing OH SNAP! brand.

Available now, Pineapple Bites and Apple Bites deliver sweet and savory flavor while Spiced Pineapple Bites and Spiced Apple Bites dial up the savory spices with heat.

The new pickled fruit line features convenient, on-the-go snacking, and is gluten-free, fat-free, and non-GMO. It also has a longer shelf life compared to fresh fruit.