Company: Green Sahara Brands

Website: https://greensaharabrands.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Green Sahara has added African spices to an American classic: potato chips.

There are 83 million U.S. consumers that enjoy global cuisines yet have little mainstream options from Africa. Green Sahara's three chip flavors include flavors from Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda. The chips range in heat levels, and include the company's North African - Sahara spice blend; West African - Savanna spice blend; East African - Victoria spice blend; and Sweet Spice blend.

The three chip flavors include:

North African Savory Spices

West African Sweet Peanut

East African Barbecue Chili

"What I missed the most during my transition to living in Oklahoma City, after spending my childhood years in Lagos, Nigeria, were the food and flavors we enjoyed," said M. Derin Raji, founder & CEO, Green Sahara. "My family's hacks included bringing back food and ingredients in our suitcases on trips from Nigeria. Our friends of all backgrounds also enjoyed these flavors and would ask where they could get them. I never had an answer I could attain without a 15-hour plane ride. I’ve lived in Austin, Boston, D.C., New Orleans, New York, and now currently Dallas—nowhere has had the flavors that Green Sahara provides."