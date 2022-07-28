Markel Food Group recently announced the expanded leadership role of Chief Financial Officer Cindy Yao. In addition to her role as CFO, Yao assumes the additional responsibility as executive vice president of the Markel Food Group. In her new role, Yao is responsible to lead the growth of business and development of the team of AMF China (dba Markel Food Equipment Tianjin), Reading Bakery Systems, and Solbern, to meet their strategic objectives. The leadership of these companies will report to Yao, who will continue reporting to to Chief Executive Officer Ken Newsome.

Additionally, Yao will manage a cross-functional group of Markel Business System teammates that support each of the Markel Food Group companies including AMF Bakery Systems, Reading Bakery Systems, and Solbern. The Markel Business System, or MBS, is the integrated business system that drives the design, management, and continuous improvement of the Group’s business processes and strategic deployment. MBS is enabled within the group of companies through the development of its people to create market leading products for the industrial food industry and beyond.