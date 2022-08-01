Brookside Flavors & Ingredients LLC ("BFI") is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Flavor Advantage, LLC of Naples, FL.

Flavor Advantage has a long history of providing sweet flavors to major companies in several industries. Additionally, Flavor Advantage's service mentality has allowed it to create deep customer connections and has shaped its company culture.

Tom Motz, founder and president of Flavor Advantage is an industry veteran with a track record of successful sales growth and will continue serving Flavor Advantage's customers as part of BFI. Flavor Advantage's strong customer service focus is a great fit for BFI and aligns with its overall company values. Mr. Motz said: "We look forward to joining the BFI organization. They have an excellent reputation in the marketplace, and they are known for their service. We will be able to grow faster with the resources they offer."

"We are excited to continue to build upon the phenomenal relationships that Flavor Advantage has built with its customers with the added capabilities and resources of our combined organizations," said Rudy Dieperink, CEO of BFI.



