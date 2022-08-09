Two baking industry veterans have recently joined Rexfab Corp., reflecting the company’s rapidly growing business in the U.S.
- Bob McHenry has joined the company as director of service and parts. He has extensive experience in the baking industry, previously working for Formost Fuji for more than 30 years.
- Kevin Williams was named lead project manager for Rexfab Corp., serving the U.S. market. Most recently, Kevin worked for Sara Lee Frozen Bakery as a maintenance manager. As a lead project manager, Kevin will work with commercial bakeries to integrate automation and analytics into their existing operations.
“It’s been a busy year at Rexfab, and our new hires and the opening of U.S. operations reflects a commitment to serving the U.S. baking industry with the best equipment and brightest people,” said Phillip Payton, president, Rexfab Corp.