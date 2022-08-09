Two baking industry veterans have recently joined Rexfab Corp., reflecting the company’s rapidly growing business in the U.S.

has joined the company as director of service and parts. He has extensive experience in the baking industry, previously working for Formost Fuji for more than 30 years. Kevin Williams was named lead project manager for Rexfab Corp., serving the U.S. market. Most recently, Kevin worked for Sara Lee Frozen Bakery as a maintenance manager. As a lead project manager, Kevin will work with commercial bakeries to integrate automation and analytics into their existing operations.

“It’s been a busy year at Rexfab, and our new hires and the opening of U.S. operations reflects a commitment to serving the U.S. baking industry with the best equipment and brightest people,” said Phillip Payton, president, Rexfab Corp.