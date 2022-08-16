Knechtel, Inc. U.S. has launched a strategic alliance with The Aurora Ceres Partnership Ltd., UK. This collaboration brings together a synergistic range of services and capabilities to help drive innovation in the food, confectionery, pharma, and beverage industries.

Knechtel, Inc. is one of the largest full-service international consulting firms supporting Innovation and Product Development from ideation through commercialization since 1957. Its 27,000 sq² pilot facility and in-house equipment enables Knechtel to support product development initiatives from preliminary bench-top, to scale-up, and full commercial production runs.

The company approaches and reviews each project individually to co-develop a custom approach thereby meeting the products’ and client’s specific needs and time table.

Established in 2015, The Aurora Ceres Partnership Ltd offers dynamic solutions, utilizing its associate network, to fast-track innovation in the food, beverage, and associated industries. The Aurora Ceres employs its bespoke ACTIONTechnology Scouting process and trendACTION insights to help product developers and food and drink manufacturers enable the trends and solve challenges today, for tomorrow’s world.

The Aurora Ceres aligns five decades of business process, NPD, project management and innovation management expertise. This, combined with front-line consultancy experience across major industry sectors, and significantly food and drink manufacture, means that The Aurora Ceres is uniquely placed to enable incremental through to step-change innovation.

The partnership aims to bring an enhanced range of knowledge, experience, capabilities, and services to both Knechtel, Inc. and The Aurora Ceres Partnership Ltd. clients and strengthen the trans-Atlantic footprints of each organization.