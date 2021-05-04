Company: Pepperidge Farm

Website: www.pepperidgefarm.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: Goldfish has teamed up with Frank's RedHot for the first-time ever to create a spicier version of the beloved crackers.

New Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are made with the classic hot sauce ingredients you know and love, including notes of vinegar for acidity and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for the perfect blend of flavor and heat. This spicy new snack offers up the great taste you expect from Goldfish, now with the heat you crave from Frank's RedHot.

Fans asked, Goldfish listened. With 35K fan requests for a hot variety of the classic cracker, Goldfish looked to the brand that knows hot best, Frank's. With the same delicious taste you can expect from The Snack That Smiles Back, these new crackers were the number #1 most requested flavor from Goldfish fans across social media.

Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers will arrive on shelves at retailers nationwide for a limited time only starting May 2021 while supplies last for an SRP of $2.49 for a 6.6 oz bag.