JUNKLESS Foods recently released Plant Power Crispy Chewy Protein Bars, available in approximately 1100 Walmart stores nationwide.

Similar to JUNKLESS chewy granola bars, JUNKLESS Plant Power was designed to have something for everyone in the family. Instead of cramming as much protein as they could into a bar, like other protein bars do, JUNKLESS Plant Power takes into account what's important for the whole family, such as taste, balanced nutrition, and plant-based protein. The bars contain a balanced blend of energy nutrients from plant-based protein, grains, and fats.

The bars have 8 grams of plant-based protein and are available in two flavors: Double Chocolate Brownie and Peanut Butter Delight, with seven bars per box. They contain only 6 grams of sugars (and no sugar alcohols) in each 31-gram bar, as well as 4g of fiber, and no high fructose corn syrup. Both flavors are Non-GMO and do not contain any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.