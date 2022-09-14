As economic and market changes have continued to add significant challenges for America’s truck driving community, Fleet Advantage announced a donation of $10,000 through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation to truckersfinalmile.org as a way to show its ongoing appreciation during this week’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (#NTDAW22).

The truckersfinalmile.org mission aims to reunite North American truck drivers and their families in times of crisis loss of life, debilitating injury, or serious illness. To date, 31 children under age 18 have lost a truck driver parent out on the road and these are just from the families they have assisted. Through its Kids Around The Corner foundation, Fleet Advantage has been an official sponsor of the program and the contribution helps secure a total of twenty (20) college education savings accounts through the program’s Sleigh Bells and Santa Christmas campaign. It is their annual campaign during the holidays to help children that experience a loss of a parent truck driver out on the road and away from home. Many of these children suddenly find themselves in a single-parent household where changes and sacrifices are needed. Last year, Fleet Advantage’s contribution helped secure ten (10) college education savings accounts.

“The loss of a parent is a grief-filled, traumatic experience and it permanently alters children of any age, nothing is ever the same again.” said Robert Palm, founder/CEO of truckersfinalmile.org. “Here again is Fleet Advantage Kids Around the Corner Foundation doubling last year's effort so that a minimum of twenty of these children will receive a 529 Account, the words 'thank you' will never be enough for what this will mean to them as they grow.”

“Truck drivers are so important to our economy and the health of the overall nation, and inflation has brought about even more challenges for them to do their jobs each day,” said Elizabeth Gomez, marketing manager for Fleet Advantage, and Chairperson for the Kids Around the Corner committee. “It’s important to keep goods flowing, but it’s just as important to offer care, assistance and the means for truck drivers’ families to remain close to one another. We are proud to donate to such a powerful organization whose mission serves these families when they need help the most.”

Recognized annually, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (#NTDAW22) runs September 11-17, 2022, where companies and organizations across the country showed their tribute, appreciation and support for the nation’s drivers and their families. Truckersfinalmile.org established its Sleigh Bells and Santa Christmas campaign in 2015 and have distributed holiday gifts to 155 children since then.

To become a sponsor or donate to truckersfinalmile.org, visit the website or email sleighbells@truckersfinalmile.org no later than December 16, 2022. New, unwrapped gifts can be mailed to: truckersfinalmile.org, 3301-R Coors Blvd. NW # 293, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120 also no later than December 16, 2022. Donations will be accepted through December 19, 2022.