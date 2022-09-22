Small Packages recently released a Woman in Food Box, curated with flavors from AAPI female-founded brands.

With this box, the recipient can drip California honey into flower tea, dip cookies into something better than Nutella, and dazzle their palate with addictive Asian flavors.

The box comes in two sizes, retailing for $55 and $110, and goes on sale October 24. Consumers can order by December 14 to ensure a delivery by Christmas.

The $55 box includes:

Small Packages Gift Box & Letterpress Card: Letterpress card with your handwritten message.

Legally Addictive Churros: Made from graham cracker, salted handmade toffee, sustainably sourced chocolate, and topped with cinnamon sugar and sea salt.

Deux Drip Chocolate Hazelnut Spread: Buttery hazelnuts in a sea of creamy velvet chocolate. Plus, it’s vegan, gluten free, and made with Aloe Vera and Vitamin C.

The Qi Floral Tasting Sampler & Tongs: Three varieties of flower tea, renowned for wellness benefits like reduced stress and a stronger immune system. Includes Shangri-la Rose, Blue Lotus, and Royal Chrysanthemum.

The $110 option includes all of the above plus Brightland California Orange Blossom Honey, Fly by Jing Szechuan Chili Crisp sauce, and Omsom Thai Larb, a "pantry shortcut."