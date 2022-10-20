Bartek Ingredients, a producer of malic and food-grade fumaric acid, has announced the completion of the first phase of its $160 million malic and fumaric acid capacity expansion.

The commissioning and start-up of the company’s new Maleic Anhydride Reactor system, supplied by MAN Energy at a cost of $20 million, will add 22,000 metric tons of capacity to Bartek’s existing three maleic anhydride reactors.

“The completion of this milestone is the first major step in Bartek delivering on our malic and fumaric acid capacity expansion project on time,” Bartek CEO John Burrows said. “It reaffirms our global leadership and commitment to deliver these critical food ingredients reliably, consistently, and at the highest quality for years to come.”

Burrows added: “This new facility not only gives us capacity to grow our global acid business, but also additional capabilities to produce our new products like Pecmate sodium malate and other specialty products made with malic and fumaric acid.”

Bartek plans to host a groundbreaking and formal ribbon cutting event with Canadian government officials and local community leaders at its new facility in the coming months. For more information, visit bartek.ca or contact Bartek at info@bartek.ca.