Hostess Brands, Inc. announced today it will report results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, on Wednesday, November 2, after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT accompanied by a presentation.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 16, 2022, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13733435.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

