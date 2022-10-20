Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council unveiled their top 10 anticipated food trends for 2023 in the retailer’s eighth-annual Trends predictions. Yaupon-infused beverages, produce packed pastas, repurposed pulp, and climate-conscious callouts are among the food trends expected to rise in popularity in the next year.

Each year, the Trends Council—a collective of more than 50 Whole Foods Market team members, including local foragers, regional and global buyers, and culinary experts—compile trend predictions based on decades of experience and expertise in product sourcing and studying consumer preferences, as well as in-depth workshopping with emerging and existing brands.

Whole Foods Market is also bringing back the Trends Discovery Box, a curated assortment of 10 products to represent each of the 10 trends in the forecast. The boxes, available for $30 (estimated value at over $50) allow consumers the chance to taste all the trends at once. Boxes are currently on sale and are available for a limited time only at wholefoodsmarkettrendsbox.com.

“Our trends predictions are an exciting look at where we believe both product innovation and customer preferences are headed in the coming year. We anticipate seeing these trends in the food industry at large, on dinner tables, in lunch boxes, and on our store shelves,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief marketing officer at Whole Foods Market. “We’re thrilled to see things like baked goods with upcycled pulp from plant-based milks and ingredients like farmed kelp continue to gain popularity. From product labels that include sustainability efforts to poultry and egg suppliers that are leading the way in animal welfare, many of this year's trends predictions showcase brands on a mission to make a true impact. We look forward to watching these trends come to life in our aisles in 2023.”

Whole Foods Market’s top 10 food trend predictions for 2023: