Goldfish is teaming up with fan-favorite NBA duo Boban Marjanović and Tobias Harris once again for a new creative campaign, "Tiny Hands," which debuts today. Following last year’s #GoForTheHandful challenge, the duo will introduce a new way of going for the handful in a new, humorous way, this time with Goldfish Mega Bites.

In a new ad spot which debuted today, just in time for the beginning of basketball season, Goldfish and basketball’s favorite pair of friends will show fans the perfect way you can go for the handful of Goldfish Mega Bites while still eating them one at a time: tiny hands.

To show Goldfish fans how to go for the handful of Mega Bites, the brand is introducing "Tiny Hands"—a take on the internet’s love for tiny toy hands, which has over 700MM+ views on TikTok.

Earlier this year Goldfish introduced Mega Bites, a mega-sized version of the classic Goldfish cracker, available in Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño. Goldfish Mega Bites are 50% larger than the original, so they’re best enjoyed one at a time; in fact, the majority of consumers eat Mega Bites one at a time.