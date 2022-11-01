The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has announced the promotion of Bryan Hitchcock to chief science and technology officer, a top leadership position within the nonprofit scientific institute committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system. Hitchcock assumes the role from former IFT President John Ruff who has served in an interim capacity for the past two years.

Hitchcock joined IFT in 2019 as senior director, food chains, and executive director of the Global Food Traceability Center, spearheading efforts to address food traceability challenges and harness opportunities across the supply chain.

“Over the past three years, Bryan has expanded the reach and reputation of our Global Food Traceability Center and built its project portfolio,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. “Through his superb strategic capabilities, vision, and leadership, he has championed sound science and its application. I look forward to Bryan’s continued contributions to IFT as he assumes this important role.”

As chief science and technology officer, Hitchcock will oversee critical science of food initiatives, stewarding foundational scientific research through to its application in the food system. He will continue to lead the Global Food Traceability Center while also overseeing IFT’s Science and Policy, Knowledge and Learning, and scientific journal publishing teams.

“I’m thrilled to serve the science of food profession as IFT’s chief science and technology officer,” Hitchcock said. “As the global food system rapidly evolves, science and technology play an increasingly critical role; together, we at IFT can make a tremendous impact to ensure a safe, nutritious, and sustainable food supply.”

Prior to joining IFT, Hitchcock spent nearly two decades at PepsiCo, most recently as R&D senior director, where he attained extensive product and process development expertise in the food and beverage industry and gained a wealth of experience in new product and technology innovation, ingredients, processing, quality/food safety, supply chain, and people development.

Learn more about IFT’s senior leadership team

.