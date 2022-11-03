Hostess Brands is serving up four holiday snacks this winter. Hostess fans can enjoy some of their favorite festive treats in holiday- and winter-wonderland-inspired selections of the brand's classic snacks when they reach store shelves this month.

The new Hostess Holiday HoHos will make their seasonal debut just in time to deck the halls, sharing its chocolate flavoring and crème filling in holiday-party-ready packaging. The limited-edition lineup also includes fan-favorite Hostess Holiday CupCakes, Hostess Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies, and Hostess Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "From the classic chocolate sponge cake and refreshing mint flavor of our Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies to the rich and creamy hot chocolate flavor of our Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, we think consumers will love our holiday snacks."

Each of the seasonal snacks are available for a limited time in a multi-pack at grocery retailers nationwide. Hostess Holiday CupCakes and Hostess Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes also are available in single-serve packages at convenience stores across the U.S.

To find a retailer, visit the Hostess website at hostesscakes.com.

