Since 1992, Atoria’s Family Bakery has baked flatbreads like lavash, naan, pita, and pizza crusts with a handful of simple, pronounceable, non-GMO ingredients and never any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This year, they are celebrating their family bakery’s 30th anniversary—a dream that began in the family garage with Atoria’s Lavash recipe.

“My parents worked hard to make Atoria’s dream a reality and now, thirty years later, it’s the next generation—Atoria’s grandchildren—who are working to share her bread with a broader audience,” said Lilea Eshoo, COO, Atoria’s Family Bakery. “Not only is the real bread we bake today based on the family recipe from Atoria’s childhood, but her timeless wisdom also guides everything we do.”



Real bread, simple ingredients

Baking with no artificial preservatives to be sold at grocery stores has its challenges because real bread has a short shelf life. Two ways Atoria’s extends shelf life are by adding oxygen absorbers to their packaging to double the shelf life and freshness on shelf, and by reminding shoppers to refrigerate or freeze the bread to extend its shelf life naturally at home.

“More than ever, consumers are turning over the bag to see what they’re putting in their bodies and how it fits into their diets,” said Rick Eshoo, head of R&D (and also Atoria’s grandchild). “Baking bread with simple, pronounceable ingredients is what we do. Like Atoria says, take your time, pay attention to the details. Work hard. Don’t make something you’re not proud of.”

The bakery is continually innovating to ensure clean bread is available to as many people as possible by getting into as many stores as possible, sharing recipes and fun, and creating engaging content to help families make Atoria’s Family Bakery flatbreads part of their healthy lifestyles.



Whole grains, flatbreads

Atoria's Family Bakery's 30th anniversary is also an opportunity for the family to give back to the community of Atoria's youth, the Assyrian villages near Mesopotamia, where Atoria first learned how to bake traditional flatbreads.

“Our grandmother Atoria is the heart and face of our family bakery. As a child she watched and learned how to bake traditional flatbreads from her mother and grandmother,” said Inanna Eshoo, head of sales (also Atoria’s grandchild). “Family and sharing food with others are so important to Atoria. We are proud to keep that tradition alive, too.”

To celebrate our 30th anniversary and to honor Atoria, Atoria’s Family Bakery is partnering with the Assyrian Aid Society of America to donate 100% of profits from sales of its Traditional Lavash—as well as sales of its limited time 30th Anniversary sweatshirts—directly to the Assyrian AId Society education initiative, which serves more than 2,600 schoolchildren in Iraq. This donation will run through December 31. Visit this link for more information.

