Kerry has announced that it had released Acryleast Pro, the advanced iteration of the company’s signature acrylamide-reducing non-GMO (non-genetically modified) yeast, Acryleast. This second generation of Acryleast, which is available in North America, is the only organic-suitable baker’s yeast that effectively reduces the levels of acrylamide in a wide range of manufactured and organic food products by up to 90%. It delivers 2.2 times more enzyme activity than the first-generation product, meaning that it is much more effective and cost-efficient in lower doses.

Acrylamide is a long-confirmed neurotoxin found to form in a large range of carbohydrate-rich foods that are heated and cooked (baked, fried, toasted, roasted, etc.) at temperatures above 120°C or 248°F. Government food safety and health regulators worldwide are increasingly concerned about their citizens’ daily exposure to acrylamide in foods and are enacting more stringent benchmarks and allowable limits designed to reduce exposure by the general population to this neurotoxin and IARC Group 2A probable carcinogen.

Kerry’s latest solution is an advanced yeast product that is clean-label friendly. It has no impact on taste or texture, and is highly versatile, requiring little to no change in the manufacturing process. Acryleast Pro’s core applications include children’s biscuits and snacks; baby food; crackers; breads such as toast, rolls, and burger buns; fine bakery and crispbread; and soft tortillas, among many others. It is now available to assist food manufacturers seeking to reduce the presence of acrylamide in many common food products consumed by both adults and children.

Commenting on the new product release, Daniel Mendoza, business development director enzymes North America, Kerry, said: “Acryleast is already a proven, acrylamide-reducing clean-label solution for food manufacturers, and the second-generation Acryleast Pro has now raised the bar even higher by being more than twice as powerful as the original product. It impressively delivers up to 90% reductions in acrylamide at a lower, more cost-effective dose rate. Food manufacturers are under rising pressure from governments and consumers groups to lower the amount of acrylamide created in their products. Acryleast Pro is now the best, most consistent solution to address this important food industry safety problem without disrupting either the manufacturing process or the ability to offer a clean label. We look forward to partnering with our customer to create new, great-tasting products using this technology.”