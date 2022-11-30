Today, Thrive Market, the health-first membership for conscious living, has dropped its exclusive collection in partnership with LesserEvil. Exclusive to Thrive Market’s 1.2M members, the LesserEvil x Thrive Market Elote flavor is a co-branded creation, alongside crowd favorites including Olive Oil, Salted, Vegan Butter, and Sweet and Salty.

The collaboration is exclusively available on ThriveMarket.com on sale starting on November 30 for $2.99–$4.99. Available to all of Thrive Market’s members within the continental U.S., the Elote flavor takes the traditional taste of grilled corn on the cob with the flavors of peppers, cheeses, and spices in a popcorn snack.

“At Thrive Market, our mission is simple: make healthy living easy, accessible, and affordable for all,” notes Nick Green, Thrive Market’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “This Elote flavor is a fun take on making a traditional street treat accessible and affordable through this easy-to-love snack.”

The new collection is packed using NEO Plastics, an organic additive which transforms traditional plastic packaging into a sustainable packaging solution made for disposal in landfills. Once NEO packaging is collected and ends up in a landfill, it accelerates the natural microbial digestion of the package. During this process, biogases are released and can be collected and turned into clean, renewable energy which can be used to power communities.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Thrive Market and introduce these new co-branded products that align with our mission of making organic, less processed snacks more accessible to everyone,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO, LesserEvil. “These new snacks leverage our partnership with NEO Plastics packaging and help propel us on our journey to our goal of becoming the most sustainable snack food company on the planet. We're excited to leverage the Thrive Market platform to expand our footprint and further propel us toward this goal.”

To learn more about the limited-edition collaboration, visit ThriveMarket.com.