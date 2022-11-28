Offering a range of custom printing and converting packaging solutions, CastlePierce Corporation has announced the new installation of a Komori Lithrone GX40 Advance 8 Color UV press. The new equipment will be production-ready around January 2023 and adds to its print and converting capabilities focused on medium-large quantity paperboard packaging.

“The sophistication of the GLX840 advance press makes it possible to run faster, change over faster, print on a wider range of substrates, all while controlling and maintaining the brand color integrity,” says Technical Director Jeff Elmer. “Brand packagers crave the best retail shelf presence, so the inclusion of press features like UV curing, coater and fully automatic color and register control support our ability to print a wide range of embellishments like soft touch aqueous, spot gloss and dull varnishes, special colors, and APET plastics.”

The new press features:

8 color stations + Aqueous coater

UV inks and curing

29” x 41” sheet size

Run speed of 18,000 sheets per hour

Substrates from 40-pound paper up to 40-point board

PQA-S Camera fully automatic color and register control

Tom Castle, 5th generation CEO of CastlePierce, said: “We’ve continued our growth trajectory in brand packaging for sweets and snacks, food, health and beauty, household cleaning, medical, and pet food industries. The new press extends our key goals of best-in-class turn-times and quality for our customers, while also increasing our efficiency, capacity, and flexibility in operations. We’re excited to share this speed-to-market and excellence in print capability with our customers—what a great way to kick off our 135th year in business."