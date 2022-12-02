USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has announced the acquisition of two companies—Rise Bar and Oola.

These emerging companies share USANA’s health and wellness focus while offering distinct channels or products. Rise Bar manufactures and sells high-quality protein bars that are formulated to help customers achieve their health goals through clean and simple ingredients. Oola is an emerging direct selling company that offers a personal development framework that helps individuals create a life of balance, growth, and purpose.

Although Rise Bar and Oola will continue to operate and grow independently, USANA plans to leverage the knowledge, experience, and technology of these companies to advance USANA’s core business. Likewise, USANA will utilize its assets and resources to facilitate growth for Rise Bar and Oola.

“The acquisition of these emerging companies is part of USANA’s long-term growth strategy,” said Kevin Guest, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “We are committed to improving the health and wellness of individuals around the world. While USANA is a leader in many aspects, we recognize that we can accelerate this effort and reach more individuals through strategic acquisitions that align with our corporate values and mission."

“Both Rise Bar and Oola are innovators in the health and wellness industry. We believe we can utilize this innovation to expand our reach, product development, customer experience, and operational results. Going forward, we will continue to pursue accretive business development opportunities to advance our long-term growth strategy.”