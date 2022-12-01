Kazoo Snacks, Dallas, has announced it hit the milestone of having saved 1 million gallons of water since the brand launched in September 2021. The product, which reportedly saves 20 gallons of water per bag, also now sells the chips on Amazon.

One of the recent arrivals to the upcycled food movement, Kazoo Snacks aims to save 1 billion gallons of water by 2025. Company leaders hope offering products on Amazon will enable it to reach more consumers across the U.S. and lead to greater water savings.

"We're so proud to have reached this pivotal milestone," says Kazoo Snacks Founder Josh Death. "We got into this business to provide consumers with more sustainable and eco-friendly snack options. With our customers' support and our new distribution through Amazon, we'll be able to do just that—and on a much larger scale. We can't wait for consumers nationwide to taste the Kazoo difference, while also making an environmental impact and saving water like crazy."

Kazoo Snacks offers sustainable tortilla chips made from upcycled corn germ, resulting in a nutritious, flavorful enzyme-rich tortilla chip, with water-savings and 61% more Vitamin E than other tortilla chip brands. With 140 calories per serving and corn sourced from generational farms in Iowa, Kazoo Snacks hopes to ensure that all that's harvested for food ends up actually feeding people. The chips are vegan, kosher, and gluten-free, with fiber, calcium, potassium, and all-natural ingredients.

Both varieties of the Kazoo Snacks tortilla chips are offered on Amazon in three packs for $19.99; they also can buy them at local Arbor Farms, Brookhaven Marketplace, Caputo's, Central Market, Fresh Farms, Hyvee, Market of Choice, Pete's Market, and Whole Foods Northern California for an SRP of $4.49-4.99 per 11-ounce bag.