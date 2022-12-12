‘Tis the season for charcuterie boards and holiday hosting, and Snack Factory is unveiling a new extendable charcuterie board—a seven-foot-long board that consumers can enter to win by following @SnackFactory and tagging their next party guests on Instagram.

The new Pretzel Crisps Extendable Board is also making its debut in the snack brand’s first-ever holiday ad campaign. With a light-hearted tone, Pretzel Crisps shows consumers how the Extendable Board is definitely something you don’t need at your holiday gathering, but the perfect way to accommodate everyone from family to friends to the “who are all of these people in my house” gatherings.