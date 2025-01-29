Volpi Foods, the family-run salumeria, has debuted two new Snack Trays and a Charcuterie Board in deli aisles nationwide.

Made in the U.S. since 1902, Volpi’s Raised Responsibly meats are cured using family recipes passed down for over four generations.

Both the Snack Trays and Charcuterie Board are available for purchase at Schnucks & Dierbergs—click here to find a store locator. The products include:

Volpi Snack Trays ($5.99): Snack Trays, available in Prosciutto and Provolone or Genoa Salame and Mozzarella, feature high-quality meats and cheeses as a snack or a meal.

Volpi Charcuterie Board ($16.99): Volpi's new pre-made Charcuterie Board features mozzarella cheese, roasted almonds, organic cranberries, crackers, Genoa salami, and pepperoni.

