Doritos is helping fans take the long nights leading up to the Winter Solstice (Dec. 21) to another level with the launch of Doritos After Dark. The brand’s pilot ghost kitchen menu offers globally inspired, elevated eats delivered straight to consumers’ doors when they want it most—late at night.

From December 16–21 starting at 4 p.m. and running into the night, fans in New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas can order menu items like Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Corn Puppies, Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites, and more.

To order, diners can head to DoritosAfterDark.com or order through their favorite food delivery partners like Popchew, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.

To culminate the promotion, the brand will also bring Doritos After Dark to life with the “Doritos After Dark Pop-up Experience,” a one-night-only, in-person pop-up in Los Angeles taking place on December 21. Consumers located in Los Angeles can make a reservation for this limited event by heading to DoritosAfterDark.com/RSVP.

Doritos After Dark late-night menu

Doritos After Dark leads fans into a new world of Doritos after-hours eats with globally inspired culinary menu items made with classic Doritos flavors, including:

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Corn Puppies: Crunchy Korean corn dog-inspired triangles filled with gooey cheese and beef hot dogs, suitable for dipping in ranch sauce and crushed Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch crunchers.

Crunchy Korean corn dog-inspired triangles filled with gooey cheese and beef hot dogs, suitable for dipping in ranch sauce and crushed Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch crunchers. Doritos Nacho Average Nachos: Start with queso, guac, and salsa, and then add ground beef or chopped chicken and pair with Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips or Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips.

Start with queso, guac, and salsa, and then add ground beef or chopped chicken and pair with Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips or Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites: These crispy chicken bites are inspired by Japanese fried chicken with light breading for a soft, snackable crunch. Sprinkle with crushed Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for a final touch of flavor.

These crispy chicken bites are inspired by Japanese fried chicken with light breading for a soft, snackable crunch. Sprinkle with crushed Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for a final touch of flavor. Doritos Cool Ranch Loaded Pita: A chicken kabob-inspired sandwich pairs roasted chicken with smooth yogurt sauce.

A chicken kabob-inspired sandwich pairs roasted chicken with smooth yogurt sauce. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Sammie: A banh mi-inspired sandwich that includes seasoned beef, Asian slaw, sriracha aioli, and fresh cilantro.

Doritos After Dark L.A. pop-up experience

This one-night-only, seated event will give fans a chance to taste Doritos After Dark bites in a vibrant, lounge-style space. LA night owls will enjoy the menu items in an underground tasting room, decked out with everything tastemakers need for an unforgettable late-night experience, including a triangle-themed interactive lounge, MTN DEW x Doritos bar, photo opportunities, and more.