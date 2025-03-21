Real introduces Cookies and Creme Poppers

Real is launching its new Cookies & Creme Poppers (SRP: $7.99)—a better-for-you twist on a classic flavor. Gluten-free, grain-free, and dairy-free, a bite-size rich cocoa cookie is paired with white chips to deliver a balance of chocolate cookie and creamy vanilla flavor. The Poppers are crafted from simple, non-GMO ingredients and naturally sweetened with maple syrup and coconut sugar.

"At Real, we believe you shouldn’t have to choose between indulgence and better ingredients,” says Lauren Berger, co-founder of Real. “Our new Cookies and Cream Cookie Poppers are a modern take on a classic favorite—packed with the nostalgic flavor you love, made with real, wholesome ingredients you can feel good about."

Founded in 2021 by longtime best friends and wellness enthusiasts Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, Real Cookies aims to stand out in the competitive healthy snack food space as an indulgent treat for those with or without food sensitivities, the company says. Made without gluten, soy, corn, grain, dairy, eggs or artificial sweeteners, Real uses only clean ingredients like almond and coconut flours, and chocolate, sweetened with pure Vermont maple syrup or coconut sugar.

Cookies & Creme Poppers are now available online at RealCookiesCo.com with Amazon and retail availability to follow. For wholesale inquiries, contact Lauren Berger at info@realcookiesco.com.

Related: Real Cookies debuts Cookie Poppers on Sprouts Farmers Market shelves