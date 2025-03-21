Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsGluten-freeCookies

Real introduces Cookies and Creme Poppers

The mini cookies are gluten-free, grain-free, and dairy-free.

By SF&WB Staff
Real introduces Cookies and Creme Poppers

Courtesy of Real

March 21, 2025

Real is launching its new Cookies & Creme Poppers (SRP: $7.99)—a better-for-you twist on a classic flavor. Gluten-free, grain-free, and dairy-free, a bite-size rich cocoa cookie is paired with white chips to deliver a balance of chocolate cookie and creamy vanilla flavor. The Poppers are crafted from simple, non-GMO ingredients and naturally sweetened with maple syrup and coconut sugar.

"At Real, we believe you shouldn’t have to choose between indulgence and better ingredients,” says Lauren Berger, co-founder of Real. “Our new Cookies and Cream Cookie Poppers are a modern take on a classic favorite—packed with the nostalgic flavor you love, made with real, wholesome ingredients you can feel good about."

Founded in 2021 by longtime best friends and wellness enthusiasts Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, Real Cookies aims to stand out in the competitive healthy snack food space as an indulgent treat for those with or without food sensitivities, the company says. Made without gluten, soy, corn, grain, dairy, eggs or artificial sweeteners, Real uses only clean ingredients like almond and coconut flours, and chocolate, sweetened with pure Vermont maple syrup or coconut sugar. 

Cookies & Creme Poppers are now available online at RealCookiesCo.com with Amazon and retail availability to follow. For wholesale inquiries, contact Lauren Berger at info@realcookiesco.com.  

Related: Real Cookies debuts Cookie Poppers on Sprouts Farmers Market shelves

KEYWORDS: cookies and cream REAL Cookies

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • TR Toppers Inc.

    TR Toppers is your one-stop source for dessert inclusions and topping needs: Supplying the Industry since 1991 with chopped pieces of brand-name and generic candy and cookies for adding decadence to ice cream, frozen yogurt or bakery desserts. Available in 50 # bulk to single 1 ounce packets. Easy MOQ, coast to coast delivery + foodservice distributors.

  • Leaf Brands LLC

    Leaf Brands brings the FUN back to the candy and snack industry. Founded by the Leaf family in the 1920’s, Leaf quickly became the 4th largest candy company in the US. We brought back immensely popular nostalgic products such as Astro Pops, Wacky Wafers, Bonkers! Big Buddy , tart n' tinys, and Hydrox cookies.

  • Mid America Food Sales Ltd. (Stratecon Consulting Group)

    Ingredients: bakery, cereals, cookies, inclusions, plant proteins, dairy proteins, fiber, prebiotics, probiotics, gluten free, ancient grains, precooked grains, bean flours, sweetener’s, nuts, and nut re-placer's, confectionery inclusions, sprouted grains, grain blends, freeze dried fruits, RTE Hemp seeds, mustard, snack pellets.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!