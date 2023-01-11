Jason Bowman, president of American Pan Europe & MENA, together with Metin and Irem Akyilmaz, has announced the formation of a partnership between American Pan and Turbelco. The new entity will be known as Turbelco, an American Pan Company.

American Pan is a provider of custom and stock baking pans, pan coatings, and pan refurbishment services to bakeries of all sizes. Turbelco is also a provider to the global baking industry and maintains locations in both Turkey and Germany.

The Turbelco facilities in Turkey and Germany will continue to operate as they do today, with strong investment plans for the future. This investment plan includes updating the facility in Germany to provide refurbishment services for DuraShield® and OptiShield® coated pans, American Pan’s industry leading long-life, non-stick coatings.

Metin Akyilmaz, founder and general manager of Turbelco commented, “We are very excited about partnering with such a strong, experienced, and innovative company. This will allow Turbelco to offer new products and services to our existing customers as well as expand our products into new markets.”

William Bundy, president of global manufacturing for American Pan, stated, “Our goal is to always be where our customers need us, when they need us. Partnering with Turbelco provides us with the means to advance that strategy with an exceptional team that has the same dedication to investment, innovation, and customer service.”

Offering a final thought, Irem Akyilmaz added “It is very exciting to bring together two family-centric companies and continue to grow our business together, to better service the global baking industry.”

American Pan is a division of Bundy Baking Solutions and is headquartered in Urbana, Ohio with additional facilities in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and UK.

For more information about American Pan and other divisions of Bundy Baking Solutions, visit americanpan.com. For more information on Turbelco, visit turbel.com.tr/en.