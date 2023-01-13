JLS Automation has announced the promotions of Craig Hafner to chief technology officer (CTO) and Craig Wolfe to chief operating officer (COO).

In Hafner’s new role, he will focus on continuing to develop new technologies that drive innovation at JLS. This will allow the company to grow its Advanced Development Engineering team to focus on continuous technology improvements. In parallel, Wolfe will oversee managing day-to-day business operations and lead JLS through growth opportunities.

"Their proven individual dedication to JLS and our customers combined with their shared ability to work collaboratively in these new roles, will help pave the way for JLS’ continued growth,” says Craig Souser, president and CEO.

Hafner specializes in machine design, robotics, and project management, and has been an integral part of JLS’ success for over two decades. He recently held the role of vice president of technology at JLS for the past 11 years. Previously, he served as chief engineer and senior mechanical systems engineer.

Wolfe has over 20 years of experience and success in manufacturing leadership. His extensive background offers a wide range of experience, including operations management, lean continuous improvement, maintenance, customer service, fabrication, and more. He has been with JLS for 6 years, holding recent roles of vice president and general manager, as well as vice president of operations and manufacturing.