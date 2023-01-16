Ameripack Foods LLC of Hughes Springs, TX is issuing a recall of 976 pounds of brownies for H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13 Oz due to undeclared soy and egg allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall was initiated after discovering that trays of brownies were mislabeled on the back as Sopapilla Cheesecake, which does not list egg and soy allergens on the product ingredient label. There have been no injuries or illnesses reported to date.

The recalled product was available for purchase at H-E-B retail stores in the state of Texas.

Affected products will have the following info on its packaging:

UPC: 4122077413

Chocolate Chunk Brownie 13-oz.

Use by 01/12/2023

Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Ameripack Foods LLC. at 903-296-8206 (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST).