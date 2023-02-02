good2grow has announced the launch of a first in its lineup of better-for-you kids products: Snackers, the company's first entry into the food category. Like good2grow’s beverage portfolio, the new Snackers combine fun and nutrition with collectable licensed character tops and wholesome ingredients. Snackers are available at select regional retailers including Meijer, GIANT, and Stop & Shop, with national distribution slated for spring 2023.

good2grow Snackers are sold in 2-ounce, single-serve packages and feature baked oat and wheat crackers in two kid-approved flavors, Cinnamon and Chocolate. Snackers are topped with reclosable and reusable lids featuring kids' favorite characters from Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Comcast Universal, and more. The suggested retail price is $5.99.

“We’re proud to bring the best attributes parents and kids love about our beverages—kid-requested characters, convenient packaging and better-for-them ingredients—to our first product in the food category,” said Gunnar Olson, CEO of good2grow. “Snackers represent an exciting new chapter and significant growth opportunity for our brand.”

“good2grow is so much more than a food and beverage brand,” said Edzra Gibson, vice president of brand marketing. “Through our continued innovation in the industry with products like Snackers, and enhancements to the collectability platform, our team ensures that we are not only meeting the needs of consumers, but also creating an experience that makes them smile.”

To learn more about good2grow, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.