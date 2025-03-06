Unique Snacks, a national brand recognized as a snack industry innovator, has introduced Knead ’Ems, a new line of mini pretzels that challenges the mini pretzel category. Knead ’Ems are designed for snackers of all ages, featuring bite-sized savory morsels that deliver Unique Snacks’ signature pretzel crunch.

“We’re always innovating. We recognized the perfect opportunity to innovate and respond to consumer demand in the mini pretzel category by creating a higher-quality snack made with fewer ingredients and more flavor,” sats Justin Spannuth, COO for Unique Snacks. “Most mini pretzels are produced as a commodity snack with competitors prioritizing quantity over flavor and quality leading to declining sales and several major brands exiting the category. This opened the opportunity for us to offer a better mini pretzel, as we remain dedicated to our core principles of utilizing simple and fewer ingredients paired with smarter baking techniques to produce a higher quality product that tastes better and is better for you.”

The Knead ’Ems product line will initially feature an all-new sourdough recipe that reportedly boasts a distinct savory flavor and crunch.

“Unique Snacks has been delighting snack lovers with better-for-you pretzels featuring more flavor, fewer ingredients, and smarter baking for over a century,” adds Norm Cross, VP of brand sales and marketing at Unique Snacks. “With Knead ’Ems, we’ve distilled our expertise into a snackable, bite-sized treat that’s as versatile as it is delicious. Whether you’re savoring the crispy sourdough crunch on its own, pairing it with your favorite dips, or adding a creative twist to your recipes, Knead ‘Ems are an irresistible addition to the snack aisle.”

Knead 'Ems are available in full-sized 11-oz bags with a SRP of $3.79-$3.99. The pretzels are made with simple ingredients, no preservatives, no added sugar, and no artificial colors or flavors, and they are non-GMO and vegan-friendly. The product will be available in snack bags later this year, with new flavors in development for the future.

