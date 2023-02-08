Sweet Aya aims to introduce an ancient powerhouse food, the Tiger Nut, into America's pantry. In September 2022, it introduced its Tiger Nut snacks.

Cnsumers are able to try this plant-based option in the following flavors:

The Tiger Nut has a wide variety of health benefits; they contain micronutrients and may improve indigestion, reduce blood sugar levels, improve heart health, and boost immune systems. Consumers can eat them raw, bake them, or chop them up and put them into salads or oatmeal.

Sweet Aya products can be found at Sprouts, Mother’s Market, and Clark’s Nutrition and will be available on Amazon in a few weeks' time.