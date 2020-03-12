Doc Popcorn Dill Pickle flavor

Company: Doc Popcorn

Website: www.docpopcorn.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.50-$9.00

Product Snapshot: Doc Popcorn, the world’s largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer, is celebrating its release of its newest limited-batch flavor: Dill Pickle. A fun spin on a classic American snack, Dill Pickle is a dill-lectable treat for the whole family to share. This new flavor is now available at participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide through June.

This new limited-batch flavor is a dill-icious rendition on two beloved, classic snacks. Dill Pickle popcorn combines the crunch of traditional butter popcorn with the sour, garlicky taste of dill, perfect for a spring picnic or pairing with your deli plate.

“At Doc Popcorn, we strive to be ingenuitive when developing new flavors,” said Martin Azambuya, chief operating officer of Doc Popcorn. “It’s important that our customers are not only enjoying delicious popcorn, but having fun with it too. Dill Pickle is a unique flavor that is sure to bring dill-light to anyone who tries it.”

Dill Pickle is available in addition to Doc Popcorn’s gourmet flavors including Klassic Kettle, Triple White Cheddar, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss, Hoppin’ Jalapeno, Salt-n-Pepper, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix, and Simple POP. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com.