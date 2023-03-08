Second Nature Brands is announcing an innovation from the newest brand in its portfolio. Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, the original thin sweet snack, is expanding its candy inclusion offerings with the launch of Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces.

The brand launched Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces and Brownie Brittle Heath English Toffee Crunch last year. Consumers can find Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces at Walmart and Target stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and BrownieBrittle.com. Brownie Brittle will also offer an on-pack promotion to receive a $7 Vudu movie rental with the purchase of Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces from March 1 through April 30. The offer is available with purchase of any three Brownie Brittle items at Walmart locations nationwide.

Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces offers the thin and crunchy taste of Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle topped with Reese’s Pieces peanut butter candy. The gluten-free snackable brownie and candy mashup is only 130 calories per 1-oz. serving.

“Our new gluten free version of Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces is giving consumers what they want—a new Brownie Brittle option that meets dietary needs, plus a rich peanut butter and chocolate brownie taste,” said Ashley Dawkins, VP of marketing at Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. “This new gluten free option of our Reese’s Pieces line allows our gluten-avoiding consumers to enjoy and celebrate the magic that is Brownie Brittle featuring a favorite candy!”

Gluten Free Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces is available at retailers and online for a SRP of $3.99-$4.49 per 4-oz. bag.