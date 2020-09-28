Company: Brownie Brittle, LLC

Website: browniebrittle.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: The original thin sweet snack, Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, is launching two new product lines: Brownie Brittle KETO and Brownie Brittle PROTEIN to help consumers achieve their lifestyle goals without sacrificing the deliciousness of Brownie Brittle. These new additions are available now at select retailers and on Amazon here and here.

Brownie Brittle is America’s favorite brownie snack, and with good reason. Now, with the addition of both Brownie Brittle KETO and Brownie Brittle PROTEIN, you can continue to savor a delicious crispy brownie snack, while keeping your lifestyle and diet plan on-track:

Brownie Brittle KETO is one of the only keto-approved sweet snacks that has a light, thin and crispy texture. With zero added sugar and just 2 grams of net carbs per 1 oz. serving, Brownie Brittle KETO has the same award-winning great taste that you can indulge in without the guilt and the strong aftertaste that is common in other keto products. MSRP $4.99 (2.25 oz. Bag).

“There's no hiding that Keto has officially become mainstream and we couldn't help but notice the lack of crispy sweet snacks available to consumers. There are plenty of chewy, soft keto cookies on the market, but nothing to satisfy that crunchy, sweet chocolate brownie craving. That's where we come in,” said Ashley Dawkins, VP marketing at Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. “We went to great lengths to source ingredients and did rounds and rounds of testing to make sure we live up to our consumers’ expectations. Our new Brownie Brittle Keto has zero added sugar, zero aftertaste, and delivers 100-percent on flavor,” she continued.

Brownie Brittle PROTEIN provides the delicious taste of our classic Brownie Brittle, but with the added bonus of 18 grams of plant-protein per 3.25 oz. serving. Brownie Brittle PROTEIN is a great way to add protein into your routine to feel fuller longer and satisfy that sweet tooth. MSRP $3.99 (3.25 oz. Bag).

Sheila G's supports Cookies for Cancer, an organization near and dear to Sheila's family. A portion of proceeds from any sale are donated to Cookies for Cancer to help their mission for researching and developing new, improved, and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer.