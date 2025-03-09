Krispy Kreme is encouraging consumers to “Share the Taste O’Luck” by introducing four new festive St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts and rewarding thousands with free doughnuts for a year during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, the St. Patrick’s Day Collection features four all-new flavors:

Pot of Gold Doughnut – an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in golden caramel flavored icing and topped with caramel flavored buttercreme and gold coin glitter sprinkles.

– an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in golden caramel flavored icing and topped with caramel flavored buttercreme and gold coin glitter sprinkles. Over the Rainbow Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cake batter flavored Kreme, dipped in light green icing and topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with cake batter flavored Kreme, dipped in light green icing and topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece. Choco-Shenanigans Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with green icing drizzles and gold coin glitter sprinkles.

– an unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with green icing drizzles and gold coin glitter sprinkles. St. Patty’s Swirl Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing with green icing swirl and dipped in white and gold sanding sugar.

“If you’re planning any holiday shenanigans—and you should—our St. Patrick’s Day Collection will make them more festive and fun,” says Dave Skena, chief growth officer for Krispy Kreme. “When you share these doughnuts, you’ll make your own luck. No leprechaun required.”

For more fun, on St. Patrick’s Day March 17, thousands of lucky Krispy Kreme fans nationwide will win a “Pot of Gold Pass” worth free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year—one dozen per month beginning April 2025 through March 2026. Multiple guests will be randomly selected to win a “Pot of Gold Pass” each day at every participating shop.

Also, March 15-17, Krispy Kreme is returning its O’riginal Glazed Doughnut—an Original Glazed doughnut turned green—available individually and by the dozen. Plus, on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, everyone wearing green who visits Krispy Kreme in-shop or via drive-thru can receive one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Collection and O’riginal Glazed doughnuts will be available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy doughnuts from the St. Patrick’s Day Collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

