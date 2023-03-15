Just in time for March Madness, RITZ Crackers, an official sponsor of the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament, is debuting a new flavor joining the current line-up of Toasted Chips flavors: RITZ Everything Toasted Chips.

The new flavor includes poppy seeds baked right into the chips, and is seasoned with onion, garlic, and sea salt. It joins the Toasted Chips lineup which includes Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, Ranch, and more, and will retail for $3.95.

Plus, as an official sponsor of the 2023 NCAA March Madness, RITZ is running a March Madness sweepstakes where fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the 2024 NCAA Final Four. Fans can enter at snacks4thewin.com now through April 3.

In addition, for consumers attending the Final Four games, RITZ Toasted Chips will have a footprint on-site, inviting fans to visit a 20-foot-tall Toasted Chips hoop tree with fun games, prizes and samples.