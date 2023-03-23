SNAC International Business Members unanimously approved a new slate of officers to serve on the Executive Committee, as well as a new class of directors-at-large to serve on the Association’s board of directors. Justin Spannuth of Unique Snacks begins his one-year term as new board chairman. On March 20, SNAC’s Associate Business Members approved a new Associate Executive Council (AEC) slate of officers, as well as two new AEC directors-at-large. Tina Hacker with Land O’Lakes was elected to serve as new AEC president.

“It is an honor and my pleasure to serve our industry through the Chairmanship position and work alongside the incredibly talented SNAC International team,” said Justin Spannuth of Unique Snacks, newly elected chairman. “SNAC International has made great strides over the last few years and is now in a very innovative and hyper growth mindset, which is right up my alley. Getting this opportunity to have a voice in how SNAC can better represent the industry through focuses on startup brands, additional suppliers and services, aggressive growth of our voice in Washington, as well as a better understanding of the international side of snacking. There are many key goals and objectives that will be strategically implemented over the coming years, and I look forward to the challenge of helping to create the vision, process, and path.”

SNAC International’s 2023–2024 Executive Committee is as follows:

Chairman: Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks

1st vice chairman: Hector De La Barreda, The Hershey Company

2nd vice chairman: Michelle Reardon, Campbell Snacks

Past chairman: Mike Harper, Rudolph Foods

Past chairman: Dan Sifer, Herr Foods

Treasurer: Clifton Hilario, Hippeas

Secretary: Leanne Oliver, PepsiCo Foods North America

Associate executive council president: Tina Hacker, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

SNAC president & CEO: Christine Cochran, SNAC International

The following Directors-at-Large begin their terms on the Board:

Kevin Brick, Utz Brands, Inc. – 3-year term

Julie Calef, Old Dutch Foods – 1-year term

Bernard Kreilmann, Eagle Family Foods, LLC – 3-year term

Bruce Myers, Benestar Brands – 3-year term

Megan Reamer, Jackson’s – 3-year term

Mark Brogan, Printpack – 3-year term

SNAC Associate Members also voted to approve a new Associate Executive Council (AEC). The AEC is the governing body representing Associate Members. With the goal of enhancing networking opportunities between suppliers and snack producers, the AEC makes recommendations to the board, providing a voice for associate members and ensuring all of SNAC’s events and offerings provide enhanced value for the group.

The 2023–2024 AEC slate is as follows:

AEC Officers:

President: Tina Hacker, Land O’Lakes

1st vice president: Jeff Almond, Heat and Control

2nd vice president: Chad McDonald, Bryce Corporation

Secretary: Mike Cantore, Carolina Ingredients

Past president: Lisa Stern, LifeSpice

AEC directors-at-large:

Mark Brogan, Printpack – 3-year term

Alec Pratto, FOCKE & CO – 3-year term

Dulcinea Freymoyer, Reading Bakery Systems – 2nd of 3-year term

Andre Bouquet, Packaging Corporation of America – 2nd of 3-year term

Kevin Pecha, AZO Inc. – 3rd of 3-year term

“We are beyond grateful to Mike Harper for his many contributions to the board as chairman,” said Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. “We are thrilled to welcome Justin as our newest chair of the board. We know his energy and innovation at Unique Snacks will carry through to SNAC International’s initiatives for years to come.”

For a complete list of the SNAC board of directors and associate executive council, click here.