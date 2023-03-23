Wixon, a custom taste provider to the food and beverage industry, announced that Jessica Lopez recently joined its research and development team as a flavor chemist.

“We are very excited to have Jessica on our R&D flavor team,” said Denise Baldeh, director of research & development. “Her extensive background within the sweet and savory flavor categories is a great fit and will help enhance our flavor and technology portfolio, so we can provide our customers with an even better flavor experience.”

In her new position, Lopez is responsible for growing the company’s flavor department capabilities and supporting all the product divisions within Wixon. She brings more than 10 years of experience working in the flavor industry, where she completed her Flavor Chemist Certification with the Society of Flavor Chemists in 2020.

A graduate of Loyola University in Chicago, Lopez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology there. Recently she relocated to the Milwaukee area where she continues to consider herself a "foodie"—a talent honed through her many travel adventures. When cooking, she takes inspiration from places she has visited. In addition to her creative pursuits in the flavor lab, Lopez enjoys painting and crocheting.