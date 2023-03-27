The American Bakers Association (ABA) Safety Recognition Program is honored to award 19 Member companies across 152 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2022.

“In 2022, despite supply chain and other challenges, more facilities received the award than the previous three years, demonstrating the baking industry’s continued commitment to workforce safety,” said Eric Dell, president and CEO, of the American Bakers Association.

Created in 2016, ABA’s Safety Recognition Award recognizes Member facilities’ safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.

The 2022 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee companies include:

AB Mauri

AbiMar Foods

ADM Milling Co.

Alpha Baking Company

Ardent Mills

Aspire Bakeries

Baker Boy

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Crown Bakeries, LLC

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Flowers Foods

Grain Craft

Hearthside Food Solutions

IFF

The Kroger Co.

Nation Pizza & Foods

New Horizons Baking Company

Newly Weds Foods

Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co.

Click here to view the 152 locations which have achieved a high level of safety performance as an ongoing effort to reduce work-related injuries and illnesses.