Tastykake is "hopping into spring" with classic fan favorite treats decorated in Easter packaging, making the perfect addition to any basket. These festive treats will be available in stores nationwide from now until April 9.
Tastykake’s Easter packaged products include:
- Buttercrème Cupcakes – Tastykake classic: crème filled chocolate cupcakes topped with Buttercreme icing. {Suggested retail price: $4.69}
- Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes - Rich chocolate enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a cake within. {SRP: $4.69}
- Hippity Hops – Dark chocolate coated cakes filled with a coconut filling. {SRP: $4.69}
- Easter Snowballs – Purple coconut- and marshmallow-covered chocolate cakes with crème filling. {SRP: $2.29}