Cannabis is now legal for sale to adults in 21 U.S. states and all of Canada, and for medical use in 37 U.S. states. Whether for therapeutic, medical, or recreational use, cannabis has entered the mainstream. And cannabis presents a significant market opportunity. According to BDSA, the U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, from $26.1 billion in 2022 to $44.5 billion in 2027—and globally to $59.6 billion.