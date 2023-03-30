Tony’s Chocolonely is collaborating with Tom’s Perfect 10, the cult-favorite granola brand founded by former advertising executive and lifelong granola connoisseur Tom Bannister, husband of Instagram influencer Eva Chen.

Launching just in time for Easter, the Triple Chocolate Granola (SRP: $20, including shipping), inspired by classic Triple Chocolate Cake, features three different varieties of Tony’s Chocolonely bars, including Milk Honey Almond Nougat, Hazelnut Cookie, and Dark Milk Pretzel Toffee, that are artfully blended with cacao nibs and maldon salt.

Tom’s Perfect 10 was founded in October 2020 by lifelong granola connoisseur and advertising executive, Tom Bannister. Tom tested different flavors and granola combinations in his New York City apartment with his wife Eva Chen, Instagram fashion influencer, and their three kids, as a way to bond during the pandemic. Organically building the brand on Instagram, Tom always polls over 2MM followers across his and Eva’s accounts for their feedback on flavor ideas, taste, texture, and more for each of the monthly flavors, which resulted in a waitlist of over 17,000 people.