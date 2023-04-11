New York City may be the bagel capital of the world, but its residents incur a “bagel tax” each time they opt to purchase a bagel that’s sliced and schmeared with cream cheese. The cream cheese company Philadelphia believes that no one should have to pay an extra tax to experience its products. To address the New York bagel tax head-on, the brand is taking the tax and stuffing it (literally) with the debut of the new, limited-edition Tax-Free Bagel, available nationwide Friday, April 14 through Tax Day, Tuesday, April 18.

Created in partnership with H&H Bagels in New York City—the 50-year-old bagel shop—the Tax-Free Bagel is a full-sized, unsliced bagel filled with Philly cream cheese. The elimination of the bagel’s slice and schmear circumvents the additional tax requirement, making fans’ favorite bagel and schmear all the more enjoyable.

“In today’s landscape, people are juggling enough hurdles, and having to pay an extra tax to enjoy their favorite bagel with Philly cream cheese should simply not be one of them,” said Keenan White, senior brand manager, Philadelphia at Kraft Heinz Company. “A bagel with Philly cream cheese is an experience that so many know and love, so in partnership with H&H bagels, we wanted to provide a delicious solution to this silly tax in a way that kept the enjoyment of our brand at its core, literally.”

The Tax-Free Bagel will be available locally in H&H Bagel’s Manhattan-based locations and for national delivery at HHBagels.com, giving New Yorkers and people coast-to-coast the opportunity to partake in stuffing this tax while supplies last. The Tax-Free Bagel will be available in H&H Bagel’s three best-selling flavors of Plain, Everything, and Cinnamon Raisin, all stuffed with Philly cream cheese.

“We pride ourselves on being ‘like no other bagel in the world,’ and are thrilled to partner with Philly, a fellow category icon that is truly unlike any other cream cheese in the world,” said Jay Rushin, CEO, H&H Bagels. “We know first-hand that bagels and cream cheese are the perfect pairing and want to show appreciation for our fans’ continued support by introducing the Tax-Free Bagel—because we believe nobody should be taxed for the simple pleasure of an H&H bagel with Philly cream cheese.”

For more information on the Tax-Free Bagel and how to purchase, follow along on Philadelphia's Instagram at @phillycreamchs.