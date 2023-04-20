Pringles, a Kellogg Co. brand, is introducing two new Pringles flavors that are inspired straight from Mexico as a channel exclusive for 7-Eleven. These flavors will be available at 7-Eleven stores from May 2023 through early 2024.

The two new flavors are Pringles Las Meras Meras Habaneras and Pringles Enchilada Adobada. Pringles Las Meras Meras Habaneras brings a bold and mouthwatering taste of roasted habanero chili peppers, lime, and salt, while Pringles Enchilada Adobada offers a tongue-tingling taste of adobo, hot chili peppers, lime, and salt. Both flavors are designed to deliver a bold and unforgettable taste experience now available in the U.S. for the first time.

"We are excited to give Pringles fans in the U.S. a chance to try these flavors, which are proven performers in Mexico," says Melissa Esshaki, senior manager of commercial strategy, small format, Kellogg Co. "Our goal is to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to our customers, and we believe these new Pringles varieties will deliver on that promise."

