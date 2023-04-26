Struesli, granola redefined with no added sweeteners of any kind and packed with superfoods, has introduced two chef-crafted flavors in partnership with Erewhon Market. Founded by a seasoned private chef and autoimmune disease warrior, Struesli has been specially created to fill the gap for a clean-label granola that doesn’t sacrifice taste or quality for nutrition.

“After tapping into the power of clean foods to aid my journey with Crohn's disease, I struggled to find a granola that didn’t contain inflammatory ingredients, so I crafted my own recipe,” says Adrienne Lufkin, founder of Struesli. “We cut absolutely no corners with Struesli, and I’m thrilled to share it with consumers as we take our first major step into retail with Erewhon Market.”

Struesli is made with powerful, plant-based superfoods such as tiger nuts, walnuts, hemp hearts, chia seeds, and flaxseed, and its versatility adds nourishment and a satisfying crunch to a wide variety of meals from yogurt bowls to avocado toast and more. Each serving is rich in prebiotics, protein, fiber, antioxidants, and omega three fatty acids. Struesli is USDA Certified organic, vegan, grain-free, gluten-free, and is completely free from sweeteners of any kind.

The granola brand is currently rolling out onto Erewhon Market shelves in two premium flavors that fit into a variety of dietary needs and lifestyles:

Original : Adrienne’s recipe that started it all, a wholesome blend of nuts and seeds that are baked with extra virgin coconut oil and a touch of sea salt.

: Adrienne’s recipe that started it all, a wholesome blend of nuts and seeds that are baked with extra virgin coconut oil and a touch of sea salt. Cacao + Coffee: All the nutritional benefits Original Struesli with the robust flavor profile of unsweetened cacao, ground artisanal organic coffee and a hint of vanilla bean.

Erewhon Market will now carry both varieties of Struesli at all nine locations across Los Angeles County. Struesli is packaged in nine-ounce canisters that can also be found online at Struesli.com and on Amazon. To learn more, visit the brand’s website and follow along on Instagram @struesli.