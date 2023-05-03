Nothing Bundt Cakes, famous for its handcrafted Bundt Cakes, Bundtlets, and Bundtinis, is celebrating the opening of its 500th bakery, located in Shawnee, Kansas, as the brand continues its rapid expansion.

The Dallas-based company has grown from a small business that started in a home kitchen in 1997 to the nation's largest specialty cake company, with locations throughout 43 states and Canada. In 2022, the brand debuted on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and was most recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand.

"Our growth is built upon our commitment to baking the finest, most delicious Bundt Cakes and partnering with passionate bakery owners who have an unwavering commitment to our guests," said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Development Officer Chris Tarrant. "The bakery owners in our growing network have become integral members of their communities, bringing joy and connecting with guests as they celebrate special occasions and everyday moments with us."

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened 51 bakeries in 2022 and has plans to open 110 by the end of 2023. The company's 500th bakery in Shawnee is located at 12258 Shawnee Mission Parkway and is the sixth Nothing Bundt Cakes in the Kansas City area.

"We congratulate multi-unit franchisees Jim, Bev and Alex Edwards in Shawnee for opening our milestone 500th bakery," Tarrant said. "It's an important time for our brand as we continue to 'Bring the Joy' to more and more communities across the nation and in Canada."

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, Bundtlet Towers, 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, and Tiered Bundt Cakes in nine flavors, in addition to rotating Featured Flavors and a gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie flavor, available at select bakeries. Guests can add festive and unique decorations and toppers to their cakes for a variety of occasions, and bakeries also offer retail items, including party supplies, décor, and gifts.