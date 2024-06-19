Nothing Bundt Cakes, known for its handcrafted Bundt Cakes, Bundtlets, and Bundtinis, is celebrating the opening of its 600th bakery, located in Tampa (Town ‘N’ Country), Florida, as the brand continues its strategic expansion.

The Dallas-based company has grown into the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with locations throughout more than 40 states and Canada. It was recently named Yelp’s 2024 No. 26 Fastest Growing Brand and ranked No. 84 in the 2024 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened 84 bakeries in 2023. Its 600th bakery is the 41st new location so far in 2024. The brand is on track to become one of the highest-growth companies in the industry over the next few years, with more sites in the development pipeline as it expands in new and existing markets.

“With the great desire guests have to show care and kindness to their loved ones and colleagues, coupled with the rising trend of Gen Z enjoying ‘little sweet treats’ and the snackification of the American diet, Nothing Bundt Cakes is growing faster than ever,” says Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. “We have been able to drive the business forward by elevating celebratory occasions and leveraging the ‘treat yourself’ trend – something our cakes have been doing since we opened our first bakery more than 25 years ago.”

In addition to cultural trends, companywide initiatives led by the brand’s leadership team are also creating growth. Berle, the executive team and Bakery Owners across the country have focused on flavor innovation and ongoing digital transformation to delight guests and encourage even more frequent visits.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has introduced pop-up flavors like Churro Dulce de Leche, available exclusively in personal-sized Bundtlets, added innovative new limited-time partnerships with brands like Oreo and Reese's, and recently launched its first flavors for the season with the Tastes of Summer Collection, featuring six cake varieties.

The brand has ambitious plans to open its 1,000th location by 2027. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities.

